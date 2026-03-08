Vestnik Kavkaza

Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran's Supreme Leader

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory message to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment to the post of Iran's Supreme Leader.

In his letter, the Azerbaijani President reiterated his condolences over the tragic death of Mojtaba Khamenei's father, Ali Khamenei.

Aliyev emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are founded on the will of peoples who have historically lived as good neighbours and friends.

The President expressed confidence that Baku and Tehran would work together to further develop interstate relations on the basis of mutual respect and trust, in line with the interests of both nations.

