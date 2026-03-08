Trump and Netanyahu to decide together when Iran war ends

U.S. President Donald Trump said that a decision on when to end the war with Iran will be a “mutual” one that he’ll make together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The U.S. president was asked whether he alone would decide when the war with Iran ends or if Netanyahu would also have a say.

“I think it’s mutual… a little bit. We’ve been talking. I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account,” Trump said.

He indicated that while Netanyahu will have input, the U.S. president will have the final say.

Asked whether Israel could continue the war against Iran even after the U.S. decides to halt its strikes, Trump declined to entertain the theoretical possibility before adding: “I don’t think it’s going to be necessary.”