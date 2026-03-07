Iran indiscriminately attacked civilian targets - Bahraini Interior Ministry

Bahraini authorities have accused Iran of carrying out indiscriminate strikes on civilian infrastructure, despite Tehran's claims that its attacks are limited to the US base in Juffair in the kingdom.

Today, an Iranian drone targeted the desalination infrastructure that Bahrain relies on for its water supply. This facility, which is not linked to the US base, is operated by civilian authorities to ensure water provision for the population.

"Iranian aggression indiscriminately attacked civilian targets and caused material damage to a water desalination plant following a drone attack",

Bahraini Ministry of Interior said.

The Bahraini Infrastructure Authority later assured residents that, despite the damage, no disruptions to freshwater production were expected.

In a separate incident this morning, debris from an Iranian missile fell on a university in Muharraq, injuring at least three people.

"As a result of the blatant Iranian aggression, three people were injured, and material damage was inflicted on a university building in the Muharraq area after missile fragments fell",

Bahraini Ministry of Interior stated.

On March 2, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced it had completely destroyed the US base in Juffair. However, Iranian strikes against Bahrain have continued throughout the week.