Evacuation from Iran: 1,918 foreigners evacuated to Azerbaijan

More than 1,900 people from various countries were safely evacuated to Azerbaijan as the conflict between U.S., Israel and Iran escalates.

"From 08:00 (GMT+4) on February 28 through 10:00 (GMT+4) on March 9, a total of 1,918 people from various countries were safely evacuated to Azerbaijan," the report reads.

The evacuees included 541 citizens of China, 314 citizens of Azerbaijan, 290 citizens of Russia, 173 citizens of Tajikistan and 123 citizens of Pakistan.

The list also includes citizens from Oman, Italy, Indonesia, Spain, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Japan, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Democratic Republic of Congo and others.

