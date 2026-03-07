US State Department strongly condemns Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan

Iran's attack on Nakhchivan, the capital of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, on March 5, deserves the strongest condemnation, according to a statement released by the US State Department on Saturday.

"The United States strongly condemns the unprovoked drone attack on March 5 by the Iranian regime against the Republic of Azerbaijan, targeting Nakhchivan International Airport and a children's school, which injured innocent civilians and caused damage to critical civilian infrastructure",

the US State Department's statement reads.

Washington described the strikes as a flagrant violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and an unnecessary escalation of Iranian aggression, expressing full solidarity with Baku in countering such threats, according to Trend.

The statement emphasized that attacks on the territory of US partners in the region are unacceptable and would be met with strong support from American leadership.

Three days ago, drones launched from Iran struck targets in Nakhchivan, including the international airport and a school building in the village of Shekerabad. Four people were injured.

Earlier, the US diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan had also issued a strong condemnation of the attack, expressing solidarity with the Azerbaijani people and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. According to the US diplomatic mission, it is closely monitoring the situation.