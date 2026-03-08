Rosatom ready for second stage of evacuation from Bushehr NPP

Head of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said they are ready for the second stage of evacuating family members and some of the personnel involved in the construction of the Bushehr nuclear power plant from Iran to Russia.

Commenting on the situation in the area of the Bushehr NPP, he said it is "difficult," but no strikes on the station, construction site, or personnel residential settlements have been recorded.

"Our priority in the situation currently developing in Iran is to ensure the safety of the Russian personnel working on the construction of units No. 2 and No. 3 of the Bushehr NPP. That's over 600 people," Likhachev said.

According to him, the main construction work at the site has been temporarily suspended.

"We have completed preparations for the second stage of optimizing the headcount, namely the evacuation of family members and part of the personnel to Russia. We will be moving them to a safe place in the near future," Likhachev said.

The Rosatom head added that he regularly informs the Russian leadership about the situation both at the Bushehr NPP site in Iran and among Russian employees.