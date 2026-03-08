Qatar's LNG production expansion may be delayed

Qatar's plans to expand its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production may face a delay of at least one year due to the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.

State-owned Qatar Energy has reportedly suspended operations at its Ras Laffan facility following Iranian drone strikes on Qatari territory since the conflict began on February 28. The company has also revised its timeline for launching the new North Field East development.

According to the report, LNG exports from the new complex could potentially begin in early 2027 if the shutdown lasts no more than a month. However, a prolonged regional conflict would likely extend the suspension and push the capacity expansion further into the future.

Qatar had previously announced plans to increase its LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per year to 142 million tons by 2030.

Qatar currently supplies approximately 20 percent of the global LNG market and ranks among the world's three largest producers and exporters.