Georgia doesn't help evade sanctions against Iran - Kobakhidze

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has denied allegations that his country is being used to circumvent international sanctions against Iran, dismissing such claims as false.

Speaking on the matter, Kobakhidze cited official trade figures, noting that Georgia's exports to Iran amount to less than half a percent of its total trade volume, while imports from Iran stand at just 1.4%.

"When people say Georgia is being used by Iran to evade sanctions, this is a lie and a deliberate attempt to harm our national interests during this difficult period",

Kobakhidze stated.