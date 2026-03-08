Flights to Nakhchivan resume

Azerbaijan Airlines has resumed direct air service between Baku and Nakhchivan as of March 9, with multiple flights scheduled for Monday.

According to the carrier, four flights from Baku to Nakhchivan are planned for March 9: at 18:00, 19:00, 20:00, and 21:00. Four return flights from Nakhchivan to Baku are also scheduled: at 20:00, 21:00, 22:00, and 23:00.

From March 10, Azerbaijan Airlines will return to its regular flight schedule on this route.

The airline continues to monitor the current situation closely and is taking all necessary precautions to ensure flight safety. Passengers will be promptly informed of any potential changes to the schedule.