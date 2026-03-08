Erdoğan: Türkiye opposes bloodshed

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has addressed the recent missile attack on Turkish territory, reaffirming Ankara's firm opposition to violence and bloodshed.

Speaking after chairing a cabinet meeting, Erdoğan recalled that on March 4, NATO forces intercepted a missile launched from Iran - which had crossed Iraqi and Syrian airspace and was heading toward Türkiye.

He confirmed that all of Ankara's objections regarding the incident have been communicated to Tehran.

At the same time, Erdoğan expressed concern that provocative actions continue despite Türkiye's sincere warnings, potentially straining the friendship between the two countries.

"There must be no problems that will cloud our long history as neighbours. We oppose bloodshed",

Erdoğan stated.