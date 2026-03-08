US concerned over Israeli strikes on Iranian fuel depots

The United States is dismayed by the scale of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian fuel depots over the weekend, marking the first notable disagreement between the two allies since the start of the war, Axios reported, citing sources.

The report said the strikes targeted around 30 fuel depots across Iran on Saturday, exceeding what U.S. officials expected after Israel notified Washington ahead of the operation.

Large fires were reported in the Iranian capital Tehran following the attacks, with thick smoke rising above fuel storage tanks and industrial areas.

US officials are concerned that attacks on infrastructure serving ordinary Iranians could backfire strategically by strengthening public support for the Iranian leadership and driving up global oil prices.

U.S. officials said Israel informed the American military ahead of the operation, but Washington was surprised by the breadth of the attacks.

“We don’t think it was a good idea,” a senior US official said.

U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump Jared Kushner will visit Israel on March 10 to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the visit.