Seven wagons of Russian grain sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia

Today, a freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departed today from Bilajari Railway Station in Baku, transiting through the territory of Azerbaijan.

The train consists of 7 wagons transporting a total of 488 tons of grain destined for Armenia.

So far, more than 21,000 tons (302 wagons) of grain, as well as 610 tons (9 wagons) of fertilizer, have been sent from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

The previous shipment along this route took place on February 4, when a freight train of 8 wagons carrying 560 tons of Russian grain was dispatched to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

After leaving Azerbaijan, the train will cross into Georgia through the Boyuk Kasik station and then continue onward to Armenia.