Vestnik Kavkaza

Seven wagons of Russian grain sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia

Seven wagons of Russian grain sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, a freight train carrying Russian grain to Armenia departed today from Bilajari Railway Station in Baku, transiting through the territory of Azerbaijan.

The train consists of 7 wagons transporting a total of 488 tons of grain destined for Armenia.

So far, more than 21,000 tons (302 wagons) of grain, as well as 610 tons (9 wagons) of fertilizer, have been sent from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

The previous shipment along this route took place on February 4, when a freight train of 8 wagons carrying 560 tons of Russian grain was dispatched to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

After leaving Azerbaijan, the train will cross into Georgia through the Boyuk Kasik station and then continue onward to Armenia.

475 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.