Tehran may strike European targets - Iranian Foreign Ministry

In an interview with France24, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi revealed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is prepared to strike European targets if European countries support the US-Israeli military operation against the Islamic Republic.

According to Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Tehran has already communicated this position to all European capitals that might consider joining the operations.

The diplomat explained that Iran considers any country's facilities - regardless of their location - legitimate targets for missile and drone attacks if they provide support to Washington and Tel Aviv in the ongoing conflict.

"We have already informed the Europeans that they should exercise caution. If any country joins America and Israel in the aggression against Iran, they will also be legitimate targets for Iran's retaliation",

Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.