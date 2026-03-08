Black rain falls in Tehran

Black rain has fallen over Tehran following Israeli strikes on fuel depots and refineries in the Iranian capital, worsening an already dire environmental situation.

Thick black smoke now blankets the city, obscuring daylight and forcing residents to keep lights on and vehicles to use headlights even during daytime hours.

Breathing has become difficult across the capital, with reports of chemical burns, eye and throat irritation, and headaches. Many residents have complained of respiratory discomfort and mucous membrane inflammation.

Local environmental authorities have urged people to remain indoors to avoid further health complications.

Earlier, the Iranian Red Crescent had warned Tehran's 9 million residents of the possibility of toxic rainfall.