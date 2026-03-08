Vladimir Putin congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on election as Iran's supreme leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran's Supreme Leader, the Kremlin said Monday.

"To His Excellency Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Putin said.

According to the Russian leader, when Iran is confronting armed aggression, Mojtaba Khamenei's work in this high office will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication.

"I am confident that you will honorably continue your father's work and unite the Iranian people in the face of severe trials," Putin said.

He also confirmed Russia's continued support for Tehran and solidarity with Iranian friends, adding that Russia has been and will continue to be a reliable partner of Iran.