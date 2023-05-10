Syria resumes work of its diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia

10 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Syria has decided to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia, Syrian state news agency reported late on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia said earlier in the day that it will reopen its diplomatic mission in Syria, nearly a decade after diplomatic ties were cut and two days after Syria was re-admitted into the Arab League.

Contacts between them had gathered momentum following a China-brokered deal to re-establish ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, a key ally of Assad, a regional source aligned with Damascus had said.