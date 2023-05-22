Türkiye's Adana hit by another earthquake

22 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude has occurred in the Turkish province of Adana, according to the Agency for the Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters and Emergencies under the Government of Türkiye (AFAD).

The epicenter of the tremors was located in the Saimbeyli district at a depth of 7 km.

Earlier on Sunday, Adana was hit by the earthquake of 4.9 magnitude with the epicenter located in the Saimbeyli district at a depth of 6.67 km.

There was no information about the destruction and casualties.