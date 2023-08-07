Ilham Aliyev offers condolences over Georgia's landslide

7 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili after a landslide disaster hit western Georgia’s Shovi resort on August 3.

"We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life and large-scale destruction caused by a powerful landslide that hit the Shovi resort. I share your grief over this tragedy, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the friendly people of Georgia, wish the injured recovery as well as the soonest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences," reads the letter of condolences.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also pledged to provide all the necessary assistance to Georgia in rescue measures in his telephone conversation with Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili.