Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns Armenian saboteurs' invasion

16 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the continuation of military provocations by Armenia on the day of the UN Security Council meeting.

"According to the information provided by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, in order to commit provocative terrorist operations a reconnaissance-sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces attempted to advance into the territory of Azerbaijan on August 16. However, this next provocation of Armenia was prevented, and one of the members of the sabotage group was detained," the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemn the military provocations committed by Armenia in continuation of the manipulative policy on the day of the UN Security Council's meeting on the situation in the region. The ministry called on Armenia to refrain from provocative steps and statements that aggravate the situation in the region, to stop interfering in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, to fulfill its obligations and to abandon the continuation of attempts to mislead the international community.

"The responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in the region is directly due to the military-political leadership of Armenia," the ministry said.

Earlier, the ministry reported that today, at about 11:15, in order to commit provocative terrorist operations a reconnaissance-sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces attempted to advance into the territory of Azerbaijan, using the gaps between the combat positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction of the Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar district.

“Due to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, with the support of firepower, the provocation of the Armenian servicemen was suppressed. As a result, one member of the sabotage group was wounded and detained. Information about the detained member of the group is currently being clarified.