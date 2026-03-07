Saudi Arabia issues warning to Iran - media

Saudi Arabia has conveyed a warning to Iran regarding potential retaliation if attacks on its energy infrastructure persist, according to informed sources cited by Reuters.

The kingdom has indicated that it may allow US military forces to operate from its bases if necessary.

During a telephone conversation between Saudi and Iranian representatives, Riyadh reportedly urged Tehran to halt strikes on Saudi territory and other Gulf nations. Iran responded by stating that its attacks were not directed at the Gulf states themselves, but at US military bases located there.

Sources also reported that Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi held a meeting this week. During the talks, the Saudi minister outlined the kingdom's position on Iranian attacks and expressed Riyadh's readiness to mediate efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East.