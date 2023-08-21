Armenia stages provocation against Azerbaijan once again

21 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

This morning the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha and Yukhari Zaghali settlements of the Basarkechar region using various caliber small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Zaylik and Bazirkhana settlements of the Kalbajar region, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani Army units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

Moreover, on August 21 Armenian illegal armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, made an attempt to install long-term fortifications in front of the Azerbaijani Army positions located in Khojaly district.