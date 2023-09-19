Turkish Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan’s counter-terrorism operation in Karabakh was a necessary measure

19 Sep. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that Azerbaijan was forced to take measures in Karabakh by launching a counter-terrorism operation.

“Today, September 19, the Azerbaijani army launched an anti-terrorist operation directed exclusively against militaries. There were no decisions in response to the legitimate and justified concerns that Azerbaijan has constantly expressed for almost three years after the end of the Second Karabakh war. Azerbaijan was forced to take measures that are considered necessary on the sovereign territory,”

– the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

Anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh: goals and reasons

The local anti-terrorist activities of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have been launched to restore the constitutional order in the entire territory of the Karabakh Economic Region. The civilian population and civilian infrastructure are not targets, only legitimate military targets of the Armenian Armed Forces are taken out of action.



The anti-terrorist operation will make it possible to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 9-10 November 2020, suppress military provocations, sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh Economic Region, secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijan, and thereby provide the safety of the civilian population and restoration work in the region.