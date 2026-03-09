Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to Iran

This morning, humanitarian aid has been sent to Iran on the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Based on a telephone conversation between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 8, humanitarian aid has been sent to Iran to meet the current needs of the neighboring and friendly Iranian people.

The humanitarian aid sent to Iran by vehicles of the Ministry of Emergency Situations includes 10 tons of flour, 6 tons of rice, 2.4 tons of sugar, more than four tons of water, about 600 kg of tea, and about 2 tons of medicines and medical supplies.

Responsible officials of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Niyazi Rahimov and Gurban Sadigov, are accompanying them to Astara, Iran.

Director of the Reserves Control Department of the State Reserves Agency of Azerbaijan Emil Hasanzade said that 30 tons of food products have been delivered from Azerbaijan to Iran as part of the ongoing humanitarian aid effort.