US President doesn't rule out possibility of seizing Iranian oil

U.S. President Donald Trump left open the prospect of acquiring Iranian oil.

Trump told NBC News that he did not want to discuss whether he would like the U.S. to seize Iranian oil but added: “Certainly people have talked about it.”

“People have thought about it, but it’s too soon to talk about that," Trump said.

Taking control of some of Iran’s oil could strain U.S. relations with China. About 80% of Iran's crude oil exports go to China, the world's second-largest economy and America's biggest geopolitical rival.

Oil prices shot past $100 a barrel over the weekend in response to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. Iran is the world's ninth-leading producer of oil, at about 5% of total output.