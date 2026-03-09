Trump calls Putin to discuss Iran and Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on Monday evening, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

According to him, the conversation was businesslike, open and constructive. The talks were centered around Iran and the Ukrainian peace process.

The Kremlin aide noted that Putin outlined a number of ideas aimed at resolving the conflict as quickly as possible through political and diplomatic methods, including with regard to his recent contacts with Gulf leaders.

According to Ushakov, Trump has again expressed his interest in having the conflict in Ukraine resolved by reaching a ceasefire and reaching long-term settlement as quickly as possible. The Russian leader gave a positive assessment to mediation efforts undertaken by Donald Trump personally, and by his team.

In addition, the two presidents discussed the situation around Venezuela.

The Kremlin aide said that Putin and Trump noted their contacts should be regular.

The phone conversation lasted around one hour.