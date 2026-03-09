Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan discuss growing regional tensions

A telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

An exchange of views took place on the current security situation and the growing tension in the region, and the risks associated with recent events against the backdrop of military escalation and their impact on regional stability were discussed during the telephone conversation.

Jeyhun Bayramov condemned the missile attack on the territory of Türkiye and expressed support for the brotherly Turkish people.

It was noted that further military escalation could lead to undesirable consequences, and an exchange of views took place on possible steps to promote an atmosphere of dialogue.

Bayramov and Fidan emphasized that attacks on neighboring countries and any steps directed against the territorial integrity of sovereign states are unacceptable during a conflict.

It was noted that the strategic alliance and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are of great importance in the current complex geopolitical situation. In this context, the importance of continuing mutual consultations and coordination on regional issues between the two countries was emphasized.

An exchange of views took place on other issues of mutual interest during the telephone conversation.