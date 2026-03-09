Iran's envoy summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry

Türkiye summoned Iran’s ambassador to Ankara and requested an explanation after a ballistic missile was fired from Iran toward Türkiye, expressing its protest and concerns over the incident, the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

Iran’s Ambassador to Ankara Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where Turkish officials conveyed Ankara’s reaction and concerns regarding the ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Türkiye.

During the meeting, Turkish authorities requested clarification from the Iranian side about the incident and stressed the seriousness of the situation.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said Monday that a ballistic missile fired from Iran that entered Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.