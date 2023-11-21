Baku offers Yerevan talks without intermediaries

21 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

It took Armenia almost two and a half months to respond to Azerbaijan’s proposals on the draft peace agreement, which has seriously delayed the process, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

This stagnation in the peace negotiations does not contribute to stability and prosperity in the region.

"Azerbaijan is ready for direct bilateral talks with Armenia to achieve the peace deal as soon as possible. We believe that the two countries should decide the future of their relations together. The two countries bear responsibility for the continuation of the peace process, including the selection of a mutually suitable venue or a decision to meet at the state border," the ministry said.

The ministry urged the Armenian side to avoid further unjustified delays and expressed hope that it would positively respond to our appeal, allowing the negotiations to start as soon as possible.