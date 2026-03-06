UAE reports new explosions

This evening, another powerful explosion hit the outskirts of the Dubai resort town in the UAE. City authorities believe it was caused by an air defense system that repelled another IRGC attack.

Earlier, the UAE Ministry of Defense reported a potential missile threat.

Immediately afterward, the country's president appeared on television. He made the first public address since the start of the conflict in the Middle East.

"We are currently living in a state of war, and I promise to fulfill my obligations regarding the protection of our country and its people. I promise everyone that the UAE will emerge from this situation stronger,"

- Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.