Azerbaijan selects representative for Eurovision 2026

Singer JIVA (Jamila Hashimova) has been chosen to represent Azerbaijan at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, according to an announcement on the competition's official website.

A total of 100 applications were submitted for the national selection, with 186 songs submitted. A jury selected the country's representative at the upcoming competition. Three candidates remained in the final round of selection, with JIVA ultimately winning.

Jamila Hashimova has taken part in various musical projects throughout her career and began performing solo in 2017. Her repertoire spans pop, dance, and R&B, with songs performed in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English.

The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Vienna from May 12 to May 16.