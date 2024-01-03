CIS Secretary General to lead observer mission at Azerbaijani presidential elections

3 Jan. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev will head the CIS observation mission at the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

Lebedev's candidacy was approved by a decision of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS member countries to the statutory and other bodies of the Commonwealth.

"The CIS observer mission will monitor the electoral campaign at the invitation of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The CIS Executive Committee sent out invitations to the Commonwealth countries with a request to nominate their representatives to the Mission. As during previous campaigns, the Mission's work will be based on the principles of political neutrality, non-interference in the electoral process and in the internal affairs of the state, strictly in accordance with national legislation",

CIS Executive Committee said.

Extraordinary presidential elections will take place in Azerbaijan on February 7 this year.