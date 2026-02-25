Western countries are punishing Iran, Cuba and Venezuela for pursuing independent policies by interfering in their internal affairs, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov said.

"Recently, modern colonial practices have regrettably become more entrenched in the toolkit of Western countries, which do not hesitate to use them to preserve dominance on the global stage. Clear examples of this trend include blatant interference in the internal affairs of Iran, Venezuela and Cuba," Logvinov said.

When asked about the actions of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter regarding the interference in the affairs of Venezuela and Cuba, Logvinov noted that the organization did not let such "coercive tactics" go unchallenged and firmly opposed the aggressive actions by Western countries.

He emphasized that the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter's members are committed to building a just multipolar architecture.