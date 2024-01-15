U.S. State Department to check out Armenia and Georgia on subject of corruption,

15 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. State Department Anti-Corruption Coordinator Richard Nephew will visit Armenia and Georgia on January 15-18, according to the U.S. Department of State.

In both countries, the official will discuss the current efforts and challenges to combatting corruption and identify areas for further cooperation.

In Armenia, Nephew will meet with government officials, including justice sector and law enforcement representatives, and participate in a civil society roundtable. In Georgia, the coordinator will meet with government officials, representatives of anti-corruption institutions, investigative bodies and civil society.