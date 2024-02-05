Armenia's mine terror continues in Azerbaijan's Terter region

5 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A resident of the Gyzyloba village of Azerbaijan's Terter district, Hasanali Aliyev, has stepped on an anti-personnel mine yesterday evening.

Aliyev received a leg injury. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

Currently, prosecutors are inspecting the scene of the incident and the necessary investigative actions are being carried out. The fact is under investigation.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said number of victims of mine accidents, following the second Karabakh war, reached 343. Moreover, 65 people have been killed as a result of a mine explosion.