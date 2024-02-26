China cancels visa requirements for Georgian citizens

26 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the Chinese government had made a decision to introduce visa-free travel to the country for Georgian nationals.

According to the PM, Georgian nationals would be able to stay in China without a visa for up to 30 days.

"China has decided to introduce visa-free travel for Georgian citizens. Citizens of Georgia will be able to spend 30 consecutive days in China without a visa. This is an important decision that will make it easier for our fellow citizens to travel to China and will create new opportunities for further development of political, economic and cultural ties between Georgia and China," Kobakhidze said.

He noted the decision was “another important practical result” of the strategic partnership agreement signed between the two states last year.