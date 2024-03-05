Armenia returns captured serviceman to Azerbaijan

5 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, detained by Armenia for crossing the conditional border, Ruslan Panahov, has been returned to Azerbaijan.

The aircraft that transported Panahov landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku on March 5.

The serviceman thanked President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

"I knew President Ilham Aliyev would liberate me from captivity," Panahov said.

The soldier said his health is fine, he feels good.

"I am very happy to return to my homeland," Panahov said.

On February 28, Panahov got lost, moving between service positions in the Lachin region. He lost the direction of movement under unfavorable weather conditions. Yerevan soon issued a statement in which it announced the detention of an Azerbaijani soldier who had crossed the conditional border.