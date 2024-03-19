Russia-Georgia trade turnover down in January-February

19 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trade turnover between Russia and Georgia exceeded $410 mln in January-February 2024, down by 12% year-on-year, according to data released by the Georgian National Statistics Service.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 13.9% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to over $96 mln in the period (down by 24.5% in annual terms), while imports were worth more than $313 mln (down by 7.3%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in January-February 2024, with mutual trade turnover equaling almost $472 mln, up by 17.2% year-on-year, while China came in third with mutual trade turnover exceeding $221 mln, down by 10% year-on-year.