Erdoğan to visit U.S. in May

30 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to visit the United States on May 9, a Turkish security official confirmed, setting the stage for his first White House meeting during the Biden administration.

The two leaders are expected to discuss a string of issues that, in recent years, deteriorated the ties between Ankara and Washington, including Israel's war on Gaza, the fight against terrorism and defense cooperation, including Turkey's acquisition of F-16 fighter jets from the U.S. and the modernization process of jets Türkiye has already purchased.

Separately, Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization director Ibrahim Kalın met with U.S. House of Representatives members yesterday to discuss Erdogan's planned visit and other bilateral issues.