Armenia launches military provocation near Nakhchivan

2 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Army positions in Nakhchivan have been subjected to fire yesterday evening, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

"On April 1, starting from 22:00 to 22:20 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Arazdeyen settlement of Davali region and Saybali settlement of Garakilsa region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Heydarabad settlement of Sadarak region and Bichanak settlement of Shahbuz region of of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," the statement reads.

Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza reported that Armenia continues to deploy its troops along the conditional border with Azerbaijan and construct offensive bases.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the concentration of Armenian troops along the conditional border and the establishment of offensive strongholds, the setup of long-term firing points in various directions, and the construction of fortifications were detected through special technical means, available in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army Units, and under visual observation.

It was noted that artillery systems, other assault weapons and heavy firepower of the Armenian armed forces are being deployed in newly built reinforced concrete fortifications.

The ministry stressed that the Azerbaijan Army will resolutely suppress any possible provocation of Armenia, and the Armenian military-political leadership and its protectors will bear whole responsibility for the aggravation of the situation.