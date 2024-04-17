Peskov: no fixed date of Putin-Erdogan meeting yet

17 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

While the date of a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has yet to be coordinated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Indeed, the date [of a potential meeting] has not been coordinated yet. The reason is we [recently] held the [presidential] election, and arrangements are currently underway for the inauguration. Erdogan, too, has a busy agenda. Therefore, sometimes it is not easy to schedule a meeting. However, this does not mean that Putin and Erdogan have taken a pause in summit meetings, as they hold phone talks quite often instead," Dmitry Peskov said.

According to the spokespersn, the two leaders mostly discuss bilateral relations.

"We have a well-built economic relationship and a lot of joint projects. Unfortunately, the situation around our countries leaves much to be desired," Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Erdogan confirmed that he had reached agreement with Putin to receive him in Turkey but that no date had been set yet for a potential visit.