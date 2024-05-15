Georgian president promises to veto foreign agent bill

15 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili siad she will veto the "foreign agents" bill adopted by the country's parliament on May 14.

According to her, veto of the "foreign agents" bill would be symbolic.

"Just as this law is symbolic, the veto will be symbolic," Zurabishvili told CNN.

Yesterday, the Georgian Parliament adopted the "foreign fgents" bill in the third and the final reading. The bill envisages the registration of non-commercial legal entities and mass media with more than 20% of their income from abroad in a special register.