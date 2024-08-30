Russian gas supplies to Central Asia double

30 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Gazprom scaled up gas deliveries to Central Asia by a factor of two in January - August 2024, CEO Alexey Miller said.

"These republics are developing very intensively in economic and social terms. And this opens new opportunities for us. We increased gas deliveries to this region twofold in January - August alone, over eight months," Miller said.

Supplies of gas to Uzbekistan is at the highest possible level at present, the chief executive noted.

"For example, nominations we meet now for gas supplies to Uzbekistan flow over the Middle Asia - Center gas pipeline at the highest technically possible level...At the winter level. At the level at which we supplied gas to Uzbekistan last winter, when unusually severe cold weather set in there," Miller said.

Moreover, the level of gasification in Kyrgyzstan has doubled in the 10 years.