Moscow, Ankara discuss situation in South Caucasus

11 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Armenian MFA

The Deputy Head of the Russian MFA met with Serdar Kilic. The parties discussed issues of achieving peace in the Caucasus. They agreed on close cooperation.

Deputy Head of Russian Foreign Ministry Mikhail Galuzin held talks with the Special Representative of Turkey for the Normalization of Relations with Armenia, Serdar Kilic.

According to the press service of the Russian MFA, the parties discussed the situation in the South Caucasus and exchanged views on issues of achieving peace and stability in the region.

Galuzin and Kilic expressed interest in continuing close cooperation, including within the framework of the 3+3 platform.