9 Oct. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Six terrorist acts were committed in Russia’s North Caucasus this year, with as many as 23 attacks being foiled, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said following a NAC meeting chaired by director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov.

"In 2024, six terrorist attacks were conducted in the North Caucasus Federal District and 23 terrorist crimes were thwarted," the NAC said.

In addition, five terrorist cells were foiled in the region over the past year, with more than 200 people being nabbed for terrorist activity.

The meeting highlighted that radical ideas spread through Internet services and social networks.