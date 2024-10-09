Five Russian climbers die in Nepal

9 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Five Russian mountaineers who appeared to have slipped and fallen on the world’s seventh-highest peak have died, an expedition organizer in Nepal said.

The Russians were climbing 8,167-meters high Mount Dhaulagiri during Nepal’s autumn climbing season.

The climbers had been reported missing since October 6 and a rescue helicopter spotted their bodies on October 8, said Pemba Jangbu Sherpa of the Kathmandu-based I AM Trekking and Expeditions.

No decision has been made about bringing the bodies down from the mountain, which would require extensive planning, manpower and equipment.

Two of the climbers had actually reached the summit. The remaining had returned without reached the top. Radio contact was lost between them and the team members at the base camp.

The autumn climbing season, which is not as popular as the spring season, began in September, when mountains are less crowded and the permit fees are lower.