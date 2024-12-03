Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council holds meeting in Baku

3 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council was held in Baku on December 2.

In addition to officials, the event was attended by representatives of more than 90 members of the Council - institutions and organizations working in various sectors of the economy, including agriculture, mechanical engineering, petrochemistry, banking, logistics and other areas.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized the development of cooperation between the two countries, noted the importance of the partnership mechanism of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council in the context of diversifying economic and trade relations. It was noted that the work carried out in the direction of implementing joint investment projects and realizing bilateral trade potential further strengthens ties between business circles, which contributes to the economic development of both countries.

Gurbanov, who informed about the activities of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council, spoke about the work carried out by the institution in the direction of developing trade and business ties between the two countries and supporting the interests of the Azerbaijani business community.

Elections to the Board of the Council were held: founder of Agalarov Development Emin Agalarov became the Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council, AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev and Director of Nardaran Invest LLC Gambar Benenyarli were elected as Deputy Chairmen.

Emin Agalarov noted the importance of the Council’s activities in activating business dialogue between entrepreneurs and expanding partnership opportunities for the business communities of both countries.

At the event, Samed Gurbanov was awarded a Certificate of Honor for his contribution to the development of Azerbaijan-Russia economic relations.