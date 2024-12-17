Agalarov suggests Mirziyoyev to build international tourist center in Charvak

17 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani businessman Emin Agalarov along with several major investment companies expressed intention to construct the Sea Breeze Uzbekistan international tourist center on the shore of the Charvak Reservoir in Uzbekistan’s Bostandyk district.

The development was announced during a meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The project envisions the development of a multifunctional center, including recreational areas, beaches, sports facilities, hotels, cottages, and residential complexes. Additionally, plans include the establishment of shops with international brands, restaurants, and service points. The center will also serve as a venue for festivals, concerts, and other cultural and entertainment events.

A bridge will also be constructed to connect the bay, enhancing accessibility for visitors. The center is expected to evolve into a unique tourist destination, catering to both recreational and residential needs.

The Uzbek President has endorsed the project and tasked the Prime Minister with establishing a commission to develop the necessary legal framework and address infrastructure requirements.

Uzbekistan’s Bostandyk district has seen investments exceeding 2 trillion sums, resulting in the opening of 59 new tourist facilities, with a combined capacity of 13,000 spaces.