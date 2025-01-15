Türkiye aims to welcome 70 million tourists in 2025

15 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of tourists visiting Türkiye is likely to increase by at least 5-10%, Türkiye Hoteliers’ Association (TÜROFED) President Erkan Yağcı has said.

Türkiye, which hosted a record number of holidaymakers last year, has the potential to draw up to annually 70 to 80 million tourists in the long run by focusing on certain source markets, according to Yağcı.

“What we did in the U.K. market was a success and the same could work for other countries. Antalya attracted only around 300,000 to 400,000 British tourists... Today, this figure rose to 4.5 million,” Yağcı said.

Promotion campaigns and well-planning helped draw a larger number of British tourists, he added, noting that they will try the same approach in other source markets, such as the U.S., Asian and European countries.

Türkiye had set targets of 61 million tourists and $60 billion in tourism revenues for 2024. The latest figures showed that the foreign tourist arrivals increased more than 7% annually in January-November 2024 to over 50 million. Including Turks residing abroad, the country attracted a total of 57.4 million visitors in the first 11 months of last year.