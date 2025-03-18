Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva visit Aghdara district

18 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Aghdara district today, the Azerbaijani president's press service reported.

First, they attended the inauguration of the newly reconstructed highway connecting the Sarsang Reservoir to Umudlu village in the Aghdara district. The road is 9.4 km long.

The head of state and the First Lady met with the Hasanriz village residents, reviewed the restoration work on private houses and infrastructure. Then they lit the Novruz bonfire together with the residents.

In addition, Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration ceremony of a newly built residential complex in Sugovushan village. They also attended the inauguration of a mosque there.