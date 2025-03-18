Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Novruz

18 Mar. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated the people of the country on the Novruz holiday. The text of the congratulations was published on March 18 on the portal of the head of the Azerbaijani state.

"Dear compatriots! I would like to sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Novruz and wish each of you a spring mood, good health, and success. Novruz, a sacred relic of our great ancestors, has become a vivid example of our national and spiritual legacy, preserving to this day the rich philosophy of life and the optimistic worldview of the wise Azerbaijani people",

Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that this is a great national holiday, which holds a worthy place among the valuable examples of world cultural heritage.

"This great holiday is a celebration of love for nature, spiritual purity, beauty, mercy, and kindness <…> As an integral part of our national thinking, Novruz has played an exceptional role in shaping our traditional values. Novruz ceremonies have secured a special place in our unique treasury of spirituality, which has asserted our country as one of the ancient centers at the crossroads of civilizations",

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

He drew attention to the fact that in every corner of the republic people honor traditions and continue to celebrate the arrival of spring with colorful folk festivals from year to year.

"Novruz deepens communication in society, encourages sincere relations, and unites us closely in the light of the ideology of Azerbaijanism, strengthening our national solidarity. I am confident that this sense of solidarity, combined with the renewing atmosphere of spring and the spiritual strength of the glorious Victory, whose fifth anniversary we are preparing to celebrate, will ensure the proper implementation of all our nationally significant endeavors",

the head of the Azerbaijani state said.

He also emphasized that the citizens of Azerbaijan, celebrating the holiday on the country's ancestral lands liberated from occupation, will continue to build and create with joy and enthusiasm under the clear skies of their ancestral lands, to which they have returned forever.

"I do hope that the approaching Novruz brings prosperity, happiness, and abundant sustenance to every household and every hearth",

Ilham Aliyev said.